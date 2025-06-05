Former Petroleum Minister, Jibrin Aminu Is Dead

Renowned Nigerian statesman and academic, Professor Jibril Aminu, has passed away at the age of 85.

The 85-year-old former senator and ambassador died on Wednesday in Abuja after a prolonged illness.

A towering figure in Nigerian public service, Professor Aminu served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States between 1999 and 2003, before representing Adamawa Central in the Senate from 2003 to 2011.

The deceased who left behind two wives and nine children, is a highly respected cardiologist, Aminu earned his medical degree from the University of Ibadan in 1965 and went on to obtain a PhD from the Royal Post-Graduate Medical School, London, in 1972.