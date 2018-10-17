Former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman, Threatens to Sue Police over Murder of her Niece

Former minister of finance, Senator Nenadi Usman, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the murder of her niece, Miss Anita Akapson, on Saturday, 13th October, by a Police Officer at Katampe Extension Gwarinpa, Abuja. She fondly refers to Miss Anita as her daughter.

Senator Nenadi Usman, in a letter through her lawyers represented by Dr Kayode Ajulo, demanded for a thorough investigation of the murder and surrounding circumstances without further delay and threatens to take legal action if the Police fail to carry out a rapid and comprehensive investigation.

IGP Idris, has ordered the detention and investigation of the Policemen involved in the incident that led to the murder of Miss Anita Akapson.