Former Imo Governors, Speakers blast Uzodinma over repealed pensions law

Controversies have trailed the recent abolition of pensions and privileges of former Governors, Deputy Governors, Speakers and Deputy speakers of Imo State as beneficiaries have threatened court action against the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

It was gathered that some of the beneficiaries are very aggrieved and are making moves to drag the Governor to court.

A beneficiary who spoke on conditions of anonymity said what the state government pays them as pension put together is not up to N7million as against the billions of naira it alleged to pay the ex-government functionaries.

He wondered why Governor Uzodimma chose to repeal a law which he stands to benefit from.

The aggrieved pensioners have vowed to take the Governor to court if nothing is done in that regard.

Efforts to reach the state Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba have proven abortive so far.