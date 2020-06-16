Former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi On Life Support Due TO COVID-19

The former Governor of Oyo State Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi is reported to be in a coma and surviving on a ventilator.

The vice-chairman of the All Progressives Congress has been on admission in Lagos at the First Cardiology Consultants Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to news sources, he was diagnosed with the dreaded coronavirus pandemic about 17 days ago. He, however, slipped into unconsciousness on June 8 while doctors have since been battling to revive him.

Health experts have warned that continuous flouting of the COVID-19 guidelines will cause a spike in coronavirus cases. Citizens have been warned by the government that a rise in cases might overwhelm infrastructure.

First Cardiologist was the hospital where the former chief of staff to President Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari, and the late Lagos senator, Bayo Osinowo, were treated of coronavirus before they died.