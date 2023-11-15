Former Finance Minister is dead

The former Minister of Finance, Dr. Onaolapo Soleye, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, the 15th of November 2023. A statement from the deceased’s family confirmed the incident. While praising the achievements of the former Minister, the statement added that Dr. Soleye would be greatly remembered for a well-lived life and his contributions to the country at various levels.

The 90-year-old served Nigeria in various capacities, including as an Associate Professor at the University of Ibadan, Commissioner of Works in Ogun state, and Minister of Finance under the Gen. Muhammadu Buhari regime. The former Minister, who celebrated his birthday last Saturday, is survived by his wife, Mrs. WMS Soleye, children, grandchildren, and many relatives.

As of the time of filing this report, details regarding the burial arrangements had not been communicated.

