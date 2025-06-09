Former Army Chief Buratai Escapes Unharmed After Boko Haram Ambush in Borno

Former Nigerian Army Chief, General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, narrowly escaped an ambush by Boko Haram terrorists over the weekend in Borno State, his home region.

The incident reportedly occurred on the last day of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

According to reports gathered by The News Chronicle, the attack was carried out by Boko Haram insurgents, highlighting the group’s recent resurgence in the area.

A top security source, speaking to The News Chronicle by phone on Monday morning, confirmed that Buratai’s convoy came under heavy fire. Several vehicles in the convoy were destroyed, and weapons were stolen by the terrorists.

However, soldiers escorting the former army chief quickly retaliated, engaging the attackers in a fierce gun battle in Biu, Borno State.

The source added that the terrorists also made multiple failed attempts to attack Maiduguri during the Sallah festivities.