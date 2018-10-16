Forget about enemies. Sometimes the Juju worrying you is you.

They were best of friends, more like sisters. until a fight happened and they fell apart. A third girl had come in between them. This third girl told one of the friends that her so called best friend had been saying a lot of negative things about her behind her back. The latter couldn’t take it. A confrontation was made. Words and near blows were exchanged and a friendship of several years, was halted.

Seeing how close they used to be, l assumed the bad feelings were not going to last. I assumed wrongly. They stopped talking to each other. As the months went by, they became really cold towards each other that it was hard to believe that Safiya and Rabi (Not real names) were once upon a time, best friends.

Safiya used to work as a receptionist in a hotel. Rabi was a stay at home babe. She didn’t have a job. The few jobs l knew She started, didn’t last. She always resigned after a few weeks, claiming they were too stressful. She said she wanted to own her own business. Her boo decided to buy her some ladies shoes to trade. In the spirit of trying to encourage her hustle, all the neighbours, yours truly inclusive, patronised her business.

She wasn’t steady with the business though. Sometimes there would be breaks stretching into months in which she didn’t have any goods to sell.

Then one early morning, l heard her exchanging pleasantries with a neighbour. This exchange was followed by a question from Rabi who had suddenly noticed a black polythene bag lying on her veranda.

‘Na Wetin be this? Who carry doti come drop for my domot?,’ she asked.

She inspected it and discovered it was human excreta. Someone had pooped in the bag and kept it in front of her room. Before l left for work, l overheard a distraught Rabi making frantic calls to family and friends to tell what she had discovered.

When l returned from work in the evening, she came to my room under the guise of charging her phone. At that time, Rabi and l only exchanged pleasantries. Before the shit incident, I had never sat down to chat with her. So l was surprised when she decided to sit down in my room after plugging her phone. It wasn’t long before she revealed the reason for sitting down. She wanted to talk about the package she’d found in the morning.

“ Nawa o. But who go do dat kin tin na? Wetin be the person aim?” l asked.

“ Hmmm!” she responded. “ l call my people for house o and l call my pastor. All of dem talk say na Safiya.”

“ Safiya your bestie?”

“Abeg no call that devil my bestie. As you see her small like that, she wicked pass devil o. My elder sister call her pastor. My mother sef call her pastor. My friends call their pastor. Me sef call my pastor. All of dem talk say e get one person wey l fight with for my compound. Na that person drop am.”

“Dem call Safiya name?”

“No. But who again l Don quarrel with? Na only her na. All dis pastors no sabi her but all of dem talk say na she.”

“ But why she go do like that na? What if na anode person wey you no suspect?” I was still sceptical.

“Dem say na she. Dem talk say she de jealous dis my small business wey l start. So she go do juju. And the Juju be say dem tell her make she carry shit keep for my domot. When customer come my house to buy shoe, l go de smell shit, shit. Customer no go fit stay again cos of the smell. And if dem no fit stay to buy my shoe, my market go spoil.”

Although l didn’t quite believe her, a part of me wondered if she wasn’t right. What if her hitherto best friend had decided to use juju on her? I felt pity for her too. Her business was a new one. And someone’s jealousy was about to ruin it for her.

I was not surprised when on the nights that followed, l would wake up to hear her praying and destroying all the enemies that were after her progress. She said it was an instruction from those pastors. They said, at the end of her prayers, the evil wishes of her erstwhile friend would have no effect. Instead, the effects of the juju would be reversed and her former friend would be the one smelling of shit.

Did l mention that Rabi’s business was on and off? Never steady. Some of the neighbours that are her friends, told me that Her boo even complained that he always gave her money to put into the business but she always had excuses for why she didn’t make profits. I even learnt that Sometimes she would spend the money for the business on other things. That was two years ago.

Fast forward to this year, Safiya also decided to go into the business of buying and selling. Someone was going to sell a container on my street. Rabi quickly prevailed on her boo to get her the container as it would aid her business better. He got it for her. We expected that since the street was a very quiet and non busy area, she would have the container moved to a busy area. She did not. By this time, she had reconciled with Safiya. The latter advised her to take the container to a busy area. She even recommended a place for her. Safiya had rented a shop near the university. She advised Rabi to rent a space near the same university so she could move her container there. Rabi refused. She said the school was too far and moving the container would be stressful.

Safiya on the other hand, didn’t mind the distance. She poured herself into the business. She knew the students that would pay more attention to looking good so she invested in female clothing and shoes. Then she added bags and other female accessories. Every month, Safiya travels to buy goods. She is one of the’ go to’ sellers at the university if you need quality shoes, first grade okrika clothes and bags. I have even bought some shoes from her as well. She leaves home very early and returns late. Her reason is, some students prefer to come to her shop in the morning before lectures. Others come in the evening after lectures. Since she doesn’t want to miss out on the sales at anytime of the day, she has to be at the shop early and leave late. From a few clothes and a few shoes, her shop is well stocked now. Business is good. Remember the saying, looking good is good business? Girls want to look good and Safiya is cashing in on that desire.

And Rabi? Like l said, she refused to move her container to the university, claiming distance as an excuse. Safiya’s advice for her to at least move it to an area close to the roadside instead of leaving it on our street, also fell on deaf ears. Unlike Safiya who is known for particular items, Rabi is a Jack of any trade that she fancies. One time, she would buy wrappers. Another time she would buy shoes, then bedsheets, then jewellery , then clothes, then undies. One never knows what to expect with Rabi. Since my street is not a busy area, she hardly gets buyers and ends up making use of most of her purchases.

Unlike Safiya who spends alot of time in her shop, Rabi spends more time at home than at the shop. Six out of ten times, her shop is locked. So even when someone wants to buy any of the goods she might have, she won’t even be there to sell. On the days she manages to go to the shop, she’s back home in no time, either to gist with neighbours or to sleep.

So while Safiya has a thriving business, Rabi’s is just there. Remember, She started the business of buying and selling two years before her friend. Today, her friend is more successful than she is. Infact, l suspect the reason why Rabi hasn’t closed shop yet is because her friend is still in the business. Otherwise she would have packed up. She’s probably ashamed of what people would say.

Why am l sharing this story? Remember that shit incident and how Rabi was told her friend Safiya was responsible? Remember how she was asked to pray midnight prayers so Safiya’s juju would go back to sender? Remember that she was told that Safiya was jealous of her business and decided to use juju to make it crumble. Looking at this story l just shared, do you think the analysis about Safiya is true? Do you think her purported jazz is at work here? Some of you might say, Safiya has used juju to tie Rabi down but remember, there was no juju story all the times Rabi resigned from her jobs claiming they were stressful. There was no juju all the times Rabi took long breaks from her business. Remember also that the so called juju was to ensure that people never buy things from Rabi until her business crumbles. Well, people still do. The business hasn’t crumbled even though it isn’t as successful as it ought to be. Which of course isn’t anyone’s fault but that of the business owner.

I don’t know what Rabi told her family, friends and pastor. But l believe they must have asked her some leading questions and from her answers, they put two and two together and concluded that her friend had used juju on her out of jealousy.

You know what l think? There was never a juju anywhere, at least not from Safiya. The only Juju l see here is Rabi herself. Compare the businesses of both girls and you will see that the only reason why one friend is more successful than the other is, strategy and hard work. Not some damn juju.

In conclusion, forget what spiritual leaders, spiritualists and people tell you. Sometimes the juju that affects people isn’t anywhere else but inside of them. If attitudes change, most times, situations will also change.

By the way, despite the so called revelation that one friend wanted the other to smell of shit and one friend should pray so the shitty smell would return to the sender, both ladies are my neighbours and none of them has ever had a shitty smell.

Another lesson. Be careful who you listen to. Otherwise, You just might end up making unnecessary and non existent enemies.