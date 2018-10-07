Forget 2019, Anirah tells Great Ogboru

….Says Delta APC is a house divided against itself

….Praises Egbedi, Amitaye, others

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Sapele State Constituency, Chief Felix Anirah on Saturday said the electoral process in choosing the House of Assembly flag bearer was transparent.

“The delegates have spoken and I am humbled by their support” he said.

He also urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Delta State, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru to forget the idea of occupying the Delta State Government House in 2019.

“Delta State is one hundred percent PDP. APC cannot displace PDP in Delta State. The All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State chapter is a house divided against itself. PDP will carry the day” he said.

The candidate who spoke in Sapele described the outcome of the open primary as no victor, no vanquish.

Anirah, a highly respected chief in Okpe kingdom, said the recent party primary in Sapele was conducted in a responsible and orderly manner.

He praised his opponents for their commitment to democratic values and ethics.

The former Sapele Local Government Chairman beat Jonathan Okpako Amitaye, Julius Egbedi, Ufuoma Kerewi, Felix Abeke, Bright Abeke and Emmanuel Omuvwie in Thursday’s primary race.

“Democracy is alive and well in Sapele. Our constituency and party are the better for it. It is a victory for democracy, a victory for all. We should work together in the spirit of the party” he said.

The PDP chieftain with a vision of the future sees governance as a social contract between the leaders and the people. And he is determined to fulfill his own terms of the contract if elected in 2019.

“I know the functions of a lawmaker. I will do whatever is within my power to create wealth, get employment opportunities for the good people of Sapele, enhance the infrastructure of the constituency and work with others to increase the stakes of councilors in the state”

He hammered home his determination to upgrade Sapele Technical College to Federal Polytechnic and increase the industrialization level of Sapele.

Anirah also spoke on his chances and blessing of key political gladiators and king makers in Delta State.

“My chances are very bright. I was in APC, now in PDP. The opposition is planning some unfriendly strategies to scuttle the 2019 elections. I am sure with the support of the people; PDP will coast to victory in 2019” he said.

He urged PDP influential grassroots leaders not to give way to detractors.

He also urged supporters of his opponents to coalesce behind him.