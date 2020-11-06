For 5 Consecutive Months, Global Food Prices Still Heading Skyward, FAO Says

A new report from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) says global food prices continued rising for the fifth consecutive month in October, led by cereals, sugar, dairy and vegetable oils.

Also on Thursday, the need for concerted action to prevent the COVID-19 international health emergency from triggering a catastrophic world food crisis received a welcome new tool as FAO formally launched the Food Coalition.

A “network of networks”, the Food Coalition is a voluntary multi-stakeholder and multi-sectoral alliance set up to support innovative initiatives to ensure global food access increase the resilience of agri-food systems and put them on a more sustainable course.

First suggested by the government of Italy and with more than 30 countries having already expressed interest in joining, it will support existing and future efforts to overcome the pandemic’s disruptive impacts and help countries get back on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, particularly those of ending hunger and poverty.

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu opened the high-level virtual launch event with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy and Deputy Prime Minister Carola Schouten of the Netherlands, the two countries that have already pledged and delivered financial resources and technical support to the Food Coalition.

“We must increase the exchange of knowledge and leverage global momentum to promote food security and nutrition”, the FAO chief said, hailing the Food Coalition as a lever to attract and harness innovative thinking and solutions.

“The aim is to build a global alliance with a network of national governments, international organisations, thought leaders, civil societies and the private sector working together for a unified global action”, he added. We drink water from the same river and we enjoy the sunshine under only one sky.”

Tawakkol Karman, winner of the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize also spoke at the event, along with Muhammad Yunus, winner of the 2006 Prize. Both are members of FAO’s Nobel Peace Laureates Alliance for Food Security and Peace.

“No leader should allow a world overflowing with food to let people be hungry”, said Prime Minister Conte. “In front of the pandemic we need to redouble our efforts and reinforce our traditional commitment to help the most vulnerable,” he said, adding that Italy will promote the cause when it presides over the G20 next year.

The Food Coalition is an opportunity to show solidarity and make innovative solutions accessible and affordable to all, said Schouten, noting her government applauds Italy for the initiative and has supported it from inception. “Knowledge is one of the few things that multiplies when you share it.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has made FAO the leading organization of efforts to end hunger, much as it was established to do after the scourge of world war, said Karman. “Humanity today has sufficient capacity to put an end to this humanitarian crisis”, she said.

Interest in the Food Coalition is notable among members of the G-20, indicating a potential resource and advocacy base, in terms of expertise, policy commitment and funding mobilization.

Ministers from, Costa Rica, Israel, Italy and Nigeria, participated in the panel discussions during the launch, as well as ambassadors from China, Russian Federation and the United States of America.

COVID-19 may add up to 132 million more people to the ranks of the world’s undernourished this year, on top of the 690 million hungry people in 2019 – highlighting the challenge that the pandemic poses to the eradication of hunger by 2030.

Moreover, the current health crisis will have long-term effects on food security, affecting production, farmers’ health and access to markets, rural jobs and livelihoods, triggering decreasing food supply and demand in rural and urban areas alike with adverse nutritional results, said the FAO Director-General.

“Across the world, countries have to make sure that food value chains continue to function well … and that the agricultural labour force and poor consumers, both rural and urban, are not pushed beyond the poverty line”, he said.

Against this background, the Food Coalition aims to work for a unified global action in response to COVID-19 and the risks to agri-food systems it poses.

The alliance involves a devoted trust fund and a web-based hub allowing participants to access a basket of project-focused information and data, as well as the funding and types of assistance needed for many on-the-ground projects.

FAO has elaborated Action Sheets to provide specific details and these will continually be updated. Areas of focus range from integrated social protection policies in Latin America, supporting agricultural migrant workers in Central Asia and Eastern Europe and boosting capacities to contrast Antimicrobial Resistance in Africa to accelerating the use of geospatial data by FAO’s new data hub.

“COVID-19 has taught us that we need to increase the resilience of agri-food systems, both to be ready to minimise risks and to be able to cope with risks when they occur”, said FAO Chief Economist Maximo Torero.

“The Food Coalition helps us on this.” In July, FAO released a COVID-19 Response and Recovery Programme that is designed around seven priority areas of work to help countries deal with immediate crises triggered by the pandemic and also to prepare for recovery and building back better agri-food systems.

The Food Coalition will leverage high-level political, financial and technical support to enable timely and robust actions that meet country-level needs and demands identified through the Programme.

“FAO has a unique structure and capacity to bring this global alliance together”, said FAO Deputy Director-General Beth Bechdol. She noted FAO can foster constructive dialogue among its 194 members, has strong linkages to many other important partners and has an expansive country network that can assure strong targeting and the proper prioritization of countries’ own views.

Yunus, the Nobel Laureate, emphasized that “rural economies must be rebuild as independent economies.”

However, the FAO Food Price Index, which tracks international prices of the most traded food commodities, averaged 100.9 points in October 2020, up 3.1 percent from September and 6.0 percent above its value in October 2019.

The FAO Cereal Price Index climbed 7.2 percent from the previous month and 16.5 percent above its value in October 2019.

The surge was mainly driven by wheat prices amid shrinking export availabilities, poor growing conditions in Argentina and continued dry weather affecting winter wheat sowings in Europe, North America and the Black Sea region.

Maize, feed barley and sorghum prices also remained under upward pressure in October, while those of rice subsided.

The FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index gained 1.8 percent during the month, posting a nine-month high, led by firmer palm and soy oil prices. By contrast, rapeseed oil prices declined moderately amid increased uncertainty regarding demand in the European Union (EU) following the recent deterioration of the COVID-19 situation across the region.

The FAO Dairy Price Index rose 2.2 percent from September, with cheese rising the most, followed by skim milk powder, whole milk powder and butter. Price increases in October reflected market tightening for near-term deliveries, underpinned by robust import demand from Asian and Middle Eastern markets.

The FAO Sugar Price Index increased 7.6 percent from September ­- a move largely influenced by the prospects of a lower sugar output in both Brazil and India – the two largest sugar-producing countries in the world.

The FAO Meat Price Index, by contrast, declined 0.5 percent from September, marking the ninth monthly decline since January, driven by drop in pig meat prices reflecting in part continued influence of the import restrictions imposed by China on Germany. Bovine and poultry meat prices also fell, while prices of ovine meat rose on steady internal demand and low export supplies.

In its latest Cereal Supply and Demand Brief, also published today, FAO reduced the world’s 2020 cereal production for a second consecutive month, by nearly 13 million tonnes, largely on expectations of diminished world coarse grains production. However, global cereal output is still forecast at a record 2 750 million tonnes, surpassing the 2019 output by 1.6 percent.

The reduction in the world coarse grains production forecast reflects lower expectations for the maize output in the EU and Ukraine, where continued adverse weather has further reduced yield prospects.

The global wheat production forecast for 2020 is also trimmed slightly this month, on lower output expectations in Ukraine and Argentina due to the impact of dry weather.

Prospects for the 2021 winter wheat crop, which is already being sown in the northern hemisphere, are generally strong, reflecting the expectations of increased plantings in response to higher prices in several main producing countries, notably in the EU.

FAO slightly raised its estimate of world total cereal utilization in 2020/21 to 2 745 million tonnes, which would represent a 1.9 percent increase from the 2019/20 level, mostly driven by upward revisions for wheat consumption in the EU.

Cuts in world production forecast this month for maize, wheat and rice, amidst a faster pace in exports in response to strong global import demand, are seen to result in lower inventories, especially among the major exporters.

FAO has lowered its forecast for world cereal inventories by the end of seasons in 2021 by 13.6 million tonnes since October to 876 million tonnes, now falling below the 2017/18 record. The resulting global cereal stock-to-use ratio in 2020/21 stands at 31.1 percent, still highlighting relatively comfortable global supply prospects in the new season.

FAO expects world cereal trade in 2020/21 to increase by 3.0 percent from the 2019/20 level to 451 million tonnes, with expansions predicted for all major cereals, led by a 4.7 percent anticipated increase in global trade in coarse grains.