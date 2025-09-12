spot_img
September 12, 2025 - 3:31 PM

Flooded Hospital Video: Stop Negative Criticisms -FG Warns Nigerians

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Kebbi State has raised concern over the rise of hate speech and unpatriotic remarks triggered by a viral video showing patients lying in a flooded ward at Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi.

Reacting to the development on Friday, the State Director of NOA, Alhaji Muhammed Nasir-Karofi, condemned the wave of negative comments that followed the footage, which has continued to spark outrage across the country.

While stressing that citizens have the right to hold leaders accountable, Nasir-Karofi maintained that such demands must be made with civility and a sense of national responsibility.

In a statement obtained by The News Chronicle, the Director said, “Governance is a continuous and evolving process. Constructive criticism helps leaders respond more effectively to citizens’ needs, but mockery, insults, and hate speech only serve to divide society and weaken our collective ability to solve problems”.

He appealed to community leaders, clerics, and parents to caution their followers and children against spreading hate speech, particularly on social media.

The NOA boss further explained that the agency will intensify sensitisation campaigns to reinforce the culture of unity, respect, and patriotism among Nigerians.

He also urged government agencies to act swiftly in addressing genuine public concerns, noting that timely responses build trust and confidence in governance.

Nasir-Karofi reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to fostering constructive dialogue aimed at achieving positive outcomes for the people of Kebbi State.

