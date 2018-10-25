Five things to put in your hand bag

Ladies love hand bags, we do! Our bags are like our life support, we can carry about anything in it. It’s exciting that you can go anywhere, knowing that some valid item you’ll be needing is right in your bag. It can be frustrating when you are out and you realize that you have forgotten something very little that would have been very useful to you at that moment. I know we usually have some basic things we regularly carry in our bags, like mobile phones, money and makeup, but this article is more about the things tend to easily forget, which can be helpful. So, if you are always forgetting to put items that may save the day in your bag, or you just want to have a list of important things to put in your bag, article will help you.

Tissues

This can be used for a ton of scenes. You may need to use the toilet where there is no toilet paper. Are you bleeding? Do you need to clean up a dusty surface? Tissues can help with that.

Pads/Tampons

Sanitary towels are a basic human right, feel free to always carry one in your bag. Most times, periods come unannounced and you wouldn’t want it to ruin your day if it comes and it gets to map your outfit. We all know it’s better to prepare for our monthly visitors.

Perfumes/Deodorants

You may need to freshen up during the day and perfumes would do the magic.

Lotion

This can help when you’ve just washed your hands after using the bathroom. This is also very essential during harmatten season, when everywhere is dry.

A Manicure set

This can be a life saver to you and your friends or colleagues. If your nails keep breaking all the time then this is your best bet.