Five pair of shoes every man should have in his wardrobe

It’s ideal for every man to have a variety of shoes that can fit in for different occasions. You don’t have to own tons of shoes; you just need a variety to suit different purposes.

Here are five pairs of shoes men should own

Brogues

These are becoming suitable for almost all occasions. You can wear them with most of your outfits: shorts, jeans and suits. Brogues are your go-to-guy.

Black Oxford

‘The smart and proper shoes everyone should own’, they’re the reliable leather lace-ups you turn to whenever you need to look smart. It fits best for work and formal occasions such as weddings, funerals, and job interviews. Basically, whenever you wear a suit or black tie out.

Sneakers

This is perfect for the days you wish to get the sporty look. You can’t go wrong with a pair of sneakers, especially if they are white – they work with literally everything in your closet: bright colors, neutral tones, jeans, trousers, and chinos.

Suede Loafers

They will forever be a timeless classic. I think every man should own a pair. The great thing about loafers is that anyone can wear them and they’ll go with anything.

Leather Lace-Up Boots

You can use this to dress up or dress down, depending on how you style it.

I hope you find these tips useful.

There is no strict rule guiding your choice as taste differs between people, but ultimately, this will ensure that you appear ready for any eventuality.