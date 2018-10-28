Five Catholic nuns have been abducted by gunmen in Delta state. The nuns belong to the Order of the Missionary of Martha and Mary in Agbor.

It was gathered that they were returning from a burial ceremony in the south-east when the gunmen kidnapped them at Railway Line near Agbor, Ika South local government area of Delta.

The vehicle conveying the nuns was reportedly shot at, with two of them getting hit on the legs by the bullets.

A priest in the diocese was quoted as saying: “Please, pray for the release of five MMM Sisters kidnapped at Agbor, and two other MMM Sisters in the same vehicle shot at the leg region.

“The sisters were on their way from the east where they went for a funeral.”

The state commissioner of police, Muhammad Mustafa, confirmed the incident, saying the victims were in a private vehicle when they were abducted.