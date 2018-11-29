Fire guts room, 7 shops in Kano

The Kano State Fire Service has disclosed that an early morning fire affected one room and seven shops at the weather land Road, Sabon Gari in the Kano metropolis.

Spokesman of the service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, disclosed this in an interview with the newsmen in Kano.

Mohammed stated that the incident happened at about 2:19am on Wednesday but could not give an actual estimate of the goods lost in the incident.

He also said that the fast response of firemen to the scene prevented the spread of the fire and the service had commenced investigation into the cause of the fire incident.

His words, ‘’We received a distress call in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) from one Mr Wale Adebayo at about 2:19 a.m. that there was a fire outbreak at a dwelling house.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched a fire engine to the scene, to bring the fire under control.’’

The spokesman disclosed that at about 9:37am also on Wednesday, a dwelling house (one parlour and one room) and a warehouse at Bello Road also got burnt.

He, however, advised residents to be more careful, especially during the dry season and to desist from using instruments that could trigger fire incidents in their neighbourhoods.

Mohammed said the advice became necessary because the harmattan season was fast approaching, hence the need for residents to be more cautious, even while cooking.