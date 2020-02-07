Fire guts goods worth hundreds of millions at Nnewi

Goods and structures worth hundreds of millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire outbreak at the Electrical Parts section of Nkwo-Nnewi located at Ebenator-Uruagu in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The fire which started late Thursday night went unattended to for a while before men of the State Fire Service put it off with support from some shop owners.

No life was lost as a result of the inferno.

When newsmen visited the scene earlier today, the area was cordoned off by the security operatives to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation to loot.

Meanwhile, Anambra State Government has promised to respond to the fire challenge as it has done in other similar incidences in the past.

The Commissioner for Trade and Commerce in Anambra State, Uchenna Okafor disclosed this today when he visited the scene of the fire incident.

Commiserating with the traders over the huge loss caused by the fire, the Commissioner assured them that the governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano feels their pain and will avail them succour soon.