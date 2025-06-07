Fire Destroys Over 300 Shops at GSM Market in Kano

A devastating fire broke out at the popular Farm Center GSM market in Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano, destroying more than 300 shops on Friday.

The fire reportedly started around 2:00 PM in the Dan Sileka building and caused major losses, especially in mobile phones and accessories.

However, the Kano State Fire Service responded quickly and managed to bring the fire under control before it could spread further.

Shortly after the incident began, the Executive Chairman of Tarauni LGA, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim Muhammad Sekure, arrived at the scene to assess the damage and sympathize with affected traders.

He urged government agencies, relief organizations, and members of the public to support the victims of the tragedy. He also called for proactive steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

Hon. Sekure offered prayers for those affected, asking Almighty Allah to grant them patience and bless them with something better than what they lost.

In separate comments, Ambassador Jamilu Bala Gama, Chairman of the Farm Center GSM Traders Association, and Alhaji Abdula’ziz Usman Mai Tabarma, the Market Managing Director, thanked Hon. Sekure for his prompt visit and concern.

They also praised the Kano State Fire Service for their swift and brave efforts in putting out the fire.

Market leaders said investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire and prayed for divine protection against future disasters.