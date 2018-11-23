Finland, Others Emerge 2017/18 UEFA Fair-play Winners

Finland, Northern Ireland and Faroe Islands are the winners of the three categories in the final rankings of the 2017/18 UEFA fair-play competition.

Finland took the award for overall fair-play with 8.596 points, while Northern Ireland won the award for the best improvement in their overall fair-play score from one season to the next, progressing from 7.976 points in 2016/17 to 8.489 points in 2017/18.

The winning associations in each of the three categories will be awarded €50,000 each to donate to amateur or professional clubs of their choice for fair play or respect-themed projects.

The 2017/18 UEFA fair-play rankings are based on the fair-play results obtained from all UEFA competition matches played at both club and national team level between 1 July 2017 and 30 June 2018.

The rankings are established on the basis of the UEFA fair-play report, which is completed after each match by the UEFA match delegate, in consultation with the referees and the referee observers.

Only associations that have played a minimum of 36 matches were taken into account in the final rankings. This cut-off point is obtained by dividing the total number of UEFA matches by the number of participating UEFA member associations.

The award for behaviour of spectators was won by the Faroe Islands. Finland finished first in the spectator behaviour rankings with 8.954 points, but as they had won the award for the best overall fair-play score, the spectator award went to the Faroe Islands, who finished second in the rankings with 8.818 points.