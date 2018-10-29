Finance Minister’s ‘Vote of No Confidence’ on Buhari has vindicated us – PDP

Following an alleged declaration by the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed that policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was seriously hurting the economy of the nation, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said this has only confirmed its earlier stand about the economical trend in the country.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan insisted that policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration has destroyed investor confidence in the economy, resulting into the loss of major foreign and local investors.

The major opposition party in the country said that the recent comment by the Minister of Finance has confirmed its earlier claims that the Buhari administration was responsible for the nation’s economic woes.

The party further expressed its dismay that President Buhari has kept mum on the issue since the minister made the declaration last week, though the minister particularly alluded to the administration of the colossal fines imposed on MTN Nigeria and four banks, available data showed that the APC government has been subjecting businesses to very harsh and punitive policies, leading to the dearth of both domestic and foreign direct investments and its attendant economic hardship on the citizenry.

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the PDP has consistently raised alarm about the negative impact of the “harsh economic policies, high-handedness and vindictiveness of the Buhari administration on investors”.

This is in addition to heavy and multiple taxations, import and foreign currency restrictions, clampdown on free trade, corruption and avoidable flops, which have continued to scare investors away from our country.



Speaking further about the economy, the PDP said that investors in key sectors are pulling out their interests, foreign revenue is dwindling by the day and the economy has continued to dip under President Buhari, with no hope in sight.



“Only last month, the same Minister of Finance alerted that the nation was facing revenue challenges; a development that stems directly from the harsh policies of the Buhari administration, coupled with its incompetence and lack of creative ability to engage in the global market and run a productive economy”, the party said.



Nigerians were however charged to hold President Buhari responsible for the economic disaster and the hardship that the country has faced in the last three and half years.