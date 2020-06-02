Finally, Nigerian Govt reopens worship centres

The Nigerian Government has finally lifted the ban on religious gathering across the country.

The ban on religious gatherings had lasted for two months, a move taken to check the spread of Coronavirus.

However, at the briefing of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Monday, Chairman of the task force, Boss Mustapha, announced that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the relaxation of the ban for four weeks.

“The PTF submitted its recommendations and the President has approved the following for implementation over the next four weeks spanning 2nd – 29th June 2020, subject to review.

“Cautious advance into the Second Phase of the national response to COVID-19; application of science and data to guide the targeting of areas of on-going high transmission of COVID-19 in the country;

“Mobilisation of all resources at State and Local Government levels to create public awareness on COVID 19 and improve compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions within communities; sustenance of key non-pharmaceutical interventions that would apply nationwide and include: ban on gatherings of more than 20 people outside of a workplace;

“Relaxation of restriction on places of worship based on guidelines issued by the PTF and protocols agreed by state governments,” Mustapha revealed.

However, the Federal Government has said that schools would remain closed “for now.”

The Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 made this known during its daily briefing on Monday.

While giving an update on the PTF announcement, the Personal Assistant on New Media to @MBuhari, Bashir Ahmad, tweeted, “For now, all the schools are to remain closed, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announces the directive.

“The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has requested the Aviation Industry to start developing protocols for domestic flights to possibly resume from June 21.

“The interstate travel remains prohibited except for goods and essential travel, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announces.”