Finally, NCDC Gets Legislative Backing

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has finally gotten legislative backing after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Bill for an Act to establish NCDC.

The NCDC had been saddled with the responsibility of providing responses to challenges of public health emergencies and epidemics through prevention, detection and control of diseases of national and international public health importance.

Established in 2011, its core mandate is to detect, investigate, prevent and control diseases of national and international public health importance.