Finally, NCDC Gets Legislative Backing

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has finally gotten legislative backing after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Bill for an Act to establish NCDC.
The NCDC had been saddled with the responsibility of providing responses to challenges of public health emergencies and epidemics through prevention, detection and control of diseases of national and international public health importance.
Established in 2011, its core mandate is to detect, investigate, prevent and control diseases of national and international public health importance.
Since its establishment in 2011, NCDC has demonstrated its capacity to protect the health of Nigerians by delivering on its core functions of preparedness, detection and response to outbreaks of infectious diseases.
In a statement signed and made available to The News Chronicle by the Chief Executive of the agency, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, this new Act which will establish NCDC as a full-fledged parastatal, will also ensure that its valuable work is sustained and supported.
“We are very grateful for Mr. President’s support in the passage of the Executive Bill. This Bill will provide Nigerians with an institute that has the capacity to ensure the country’s health security.
“We are also grateful to the Honourable Minister and Minister of State for Health for their support and the Senate Committee on Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases led by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa,” the statement said.
With the passage of the Bill establishing Nigeria’s national public health institute, the Federal Government of Nigeria has shown its commitment in ensuring Nigerians are well protected from the public health threat of global emerging infectious diseases.