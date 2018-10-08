Finally, John Terry Bows Out of Football

Former Captain of the England National team and Chelsea have finally announced his much anticipated retirement from the round leather game, after about 23 years of football career that ended at Aston Villa in May 2018 where he was on free transfer.

Terry who retires at the age of 37 had been without a club since his transfer to Aston Villa, but according to espn.com, was close to joining Spartak Moscow in September before having a change of heart, by preparing his life for a coaching career.

Terry who announced his retirement on his twitter handle is reported to be making moves to return to Villa as assistant to the Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry.

“I want to thank my amazing teammates, coaches, managers and backroom staff, who I was honoured to work with and learn from. They all guided me on my way to playing 717 games for the club I love, and it was a privilege to serve them as captain.

“They also helped me achieve my boyhood dream of playing for and captaining England, of which I am immensely proud.

“I look forward to the next chapter in my life and the challenges ahead”, he said.

His sojourn into football started when he joined Chelsea’s academy from West Ham at the age of 14 and made his first-team debut as a substitute in a League Cup victory over Villa in October 1998.

After a brief spell on loan at Nottingham Forest he established himself as a regular starter at Stamford Bridge and was named club captain by Jose Mourinho after Marcel Desailly’s retirement in the summer of 2004.

He went on to lift 18 major trophies at Chelsea including five Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League before joining Villa when he was released in the summer of 2017, leading the club to the Championship playoff final last season where they were defeated by Fulham at Wembley.

He was however stripped of the England captaincy twice and retired from international football in 2012 in a cloud of acrimony after the Football Association opted to charge him with racially abusing QPR defender Anton Ferdinand.

Terry was capped 78 times for England and made 717 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, a tally bettered only by legendary former defender and captain Ron “Chopper” Harris.