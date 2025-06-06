Finally, Finally on the Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa-Akure Expressway

“Because of its hatred for the Ant, Cockroach voted for Insecticide. Immediately, Insecticide took power and swung into action, both Cockroach and Ant died, including Housefly that did not vote!” – Adewunmi Adegoju.

I scribbled what you are about to read the day after the new Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland was crowned on Friday, 23 May this year. It centred on the Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa-Akure federal highway. It went thus: “I received with mixed feelings news of the presidential approval by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that action be taken on the death-trap that the Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa federal highway has become. Mixed feelings – Feelings of joy and also of sadness.

Reports said the president has approved the rehabilitation of the dual carriageway for ease of transportation. Speaking at the coronation of the 41st Owa Obokun of Ijesa land, Oba Adesuyi Clement Haastrup, Ajimoko III, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, who represented the President, reaffirmed the Tinubu administration’s commitment to grassroots development while also announcing that ‘the President has ordered the release of an intervention fund for the rehabilitation of the Ilesa-Ife-Ibadan expressway, which is critical to the economic vitality of Osun and neighbouring states.’

“I have written repeatedly on the perilous state of that road. Other writers, such as my brother Lasisi Olagunju, of the Tribune Newspapers and Lekan Shote of The PUNCH, have also written about their nasty experience on that road. It is, therefore, heartwarming that the Federal Government has paid attention to our many cries – and those of others – and is now moving to do something about the road. It is immaterial that it has chosen to tie it to the inauguration of the Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland as a coronation gift to Kabiyesi!

“Long may Kabiyesi reign. I remember sitting him down for an interview after he left being the deputy governor of Osun State. After a period of turbulence and wilderness experience that must have tried the soul of any mortal, Kabiyesi today sits on the throne of his fathers. Long may he reign!

“But we should tell the Presidency that the Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa expressway needs more than rehabilitation! That road, having expired totally and irrevocably, needs total reconstruction. All efforts to rehabilitate it in the past have failed. Sukuk-funds parchments here and there have failed to redeem the road. It must now experience total reconstruction – except we are only interested in throwing hard-earned money down the drains.”

On Monday, however, the sadness and any other reservations I might have had evaporated when I heard, life and direct, from reliable sources made up of very strong media handlers of Mr. President that what the President actually approved – and which is what will be executed – is a complete and full reconstruction of the Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa-Akure dual carriageway. Sometimes, we need to hear from the horse’s mouth, as they say, to know that the government actually responds to feedback from the people.

And also that those of them in Government are not as indifferent to the plight of the common man as some would have us believe! Could anyone have imagined that the First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, upon travelling on that road, reported her experience and demanded that something be done? Could you also have imagined that Gen. Alani Akinrinade, upon being invited to the Presidential Villa, made the reconstruction of the same deplorable road a condition for him to make the trip from his Yakoyo country home to Ibadan where a presidential jet might be waiting for him? These, and many others, are stories that are hardly heard by the people.

This is one more confirmation – I have heard of others in the past – that this President has listening ears. If only this other problem can also grab his attention…

Still on the compulsory voting bill…

The bill that proposes to criminalize non-voting at National elections has been withdrawn by its sponsors. Their advertised reason for doing so was the public outcry against the bill. It is good that they listened to the voice of the people; how I wish they can do similarly in other instances on issues that directly affect the wellbeing and welfare of the people!

But withdrawal of the bill should not be the final say on the matter. As we stated last week, there are many reasons propelling voter apathy, and these must clinically be addressed or else, democracy will be dead in no time and anti-democracy forces, as we have witnessed in countries around us, may one day berth on our own doorsteps.

Today, I bring to us some of the views of my readers on additional reasons for voter apathy and what must be done to address the problem. It is important we all pay attention and take heed. Acting like the Housefly (apathy) as depicted in the opening quote above does not exonerate or safeguard anyone!

“You lost count of one special group who do not vote or partake in any political activity because of their religious beliefs: the Jehovah Witnesses. They believe there can not be a righteous government run by man in this world until the second coming of Jesus Christ. Hence their members do not participate in politics and they don’t vote. On the side of INEC, I was disenfranchised during the 2023 elections by BVAS’s failure to recognize my face. I had actually complied with INEC instructions that voters above the age of 50 years who had registered on or before 2014 should update their picture using an android phone or at the INEC office. I did mine on my phone, uploaded it, and obtained a printout upon the successful completion of the update. On election day, BVAS denied me my voting right! Funnily enough, my neighbor, whom I encouraged and assisted to do the same thing at the same time, using my phone, was accredited by BVAS to vote with ease at the same polling unit by the same machine. I was totally embarrassed; the electoral officers expressed their surprise as well. I did not lose hope in the electoral body’s ability to bring credibility into our electoral system. So, preparatory to the 2024 gubernatorial election in the state, when the electoral body called for voter registration and other related exercises, I decided to replace my PVC, which was done and I was issued a new card. Lo and behold, the BVAS robbed me of my voting right the third time within one year! So, will the compulsory voting law protect me from prosecution if it becomes operational? – Owolabi Daramola.

Your analysis of all relevant points and issues was tip-top. I cannot understand how on earth our honourable men and women in the House of Representatives came to the conclusion that enacting a law to make us vote, whether we like it or not, is the way to go in order to solve the multifaceted political and electoral problems that have bedevilled Nigeria since it became an independent nation in 1960! What a way to misthink! And what a misplaced priority!! Instead of those elites in the so-called hallowed chambers to face reality and endeavour to investigate the root cause(s) of Nigerians’ apathy to voting, they chose to engage in an exercise in futility – a wild goose chase as you rightly said. Before any compulsory voting law, let them address or proffer solutions to all the problems you highlighted and then give us the following assurances: That,

1. There will be good governance.

2. They will be accountable to the people who voted them into power.

3. They will not go to the House to serve their own interests.

4. There will be no more impunity and they will ensure that the rule of law reigns supreme.

5. They will not be a rubber-stamp henceforth, but shall always check and balance the Executive, which is the constitutional responsibility of the Legislature.

6. There must be zero tolerance for corruption at all levels of government.

7. They will enact laws that will punish public office holders and politicians found guilty of corruption.

8. They will put pressure on the Executive to build and maintain our roads, schools, hospitals and all infrastructure to world class level.” – Ayorinde Abiola.

“The compulsory voting bill makes me remember the plan of some of our rulers to stop our medical personnel from going for greener pastures abroad; but the proposal did not see the light of day. It also reminds me of the saying that those that the gods would destroy, they first make mad. Some people of faith say that 2025 will be a landmark year. We don’t know if it will be another form of COVID-19 or not. We just hope our leaders will allow God’s mercy to abound for us all. How many millions of people will they penalize for not voting? We should be getting our priorities right.” – Pastor Seun Sogunro.

“Another group who will not vote are those whose religious inclinations will not let them; an example are the Jehovah Witnesses.” – Professor Biodun Anifowose.

Thanks for your comments. Our legislative houses have work to do. If they don’t and democracy kaputs here, as they say, it is the Legislature that is always completely obliterated.

Former editor of PUNCH newspapers, Chairman of its Editorial Board and Deputy Editor-in-chief, BOLAWOLE was also the Managing Director/Editor-in-chief of The Westerner news magazine. He writes the ON THE LORD’S DAY column in the Sunday Tribune and TREASURES column in New Telegraph newspaper on Wednesdays. He is also a public affairs analyst on radio and television.

He can be reached at via turnpot@gmail.com0807 552 5533, 0803 251 0192