Final List of Anambra 2025 Guber Candidates Out, INEC Reveals Campaigns Kick-off Date

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Wednesday, announced the official list of candidates and their deputies for the governorship election scheduled for November 8, 2025, in Anambra State.

This aligns with Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, which allows Political Parties to substitute candidates who withdraw from the election.

As indicated in the list, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) held a new primary election to select a different candidate, and four Political Parties have changed their Deputy Governorship nominees.

Recall that INEC previously disclosed the personal details of candidates selected during the primaries organized by various political parties for the upcoming Anambra State Governorship election.

In total, 16 Political Parties submitted their candidates’ details (Form EC9) by the deadline of 6.00 PM on Monday, May 12, 2025.

In a statement issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by its National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information & Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, it was noted that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) organized a new primary election for its candidate, while four Political Parties altered their Deputy Governorship nominees.

The parties involved are Accord (A), African Action Congress (AAC), Labour Party (LP), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

As a result, the Commission officially presents the final roster of candidates who will vie in the Anambra State Governorship election in 2025.

Of the 19 registered parties, 16 are contesting the elections. The African Action Congress (AAC) and the National Rescue Movement (NRM) are fielding female candidates, and six parties have female running mates.

These include Accord (A), All Progressives Congress (APC), Action Peoples Party (APP), Boot Party (BP), Labour Party (LP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

No party has selected a candidate with a disability. The candidates’ ages range from 36 to 71 years.

According to Olumekun, with this announcement, any further withdrawals or substitutions of candidates will not be permitted except in cases of a candidate’s or running mate’s death before Election Day, as stated in Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act.

He cited Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 in saying that the Political Parties now have the freedom to begin their public election campaigns as of Wednesday, June 11, 2025, ending at midnight on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

“As outlined in Sections 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission would like to remind Political Parties, candidates, and their supporters that it is illegal to use derogatory language, engage in physical violence against opponents during rallies, processions, and meetings, or vandalize their campaign materials.

“ In the same way, every candidate and political group should have unrestricted access to public venues for media promotions, outdoor advertisements, and public gatherings and discussions. To clarify, Section 95(2) of the Electoral Act 2022 forbids utilizing incumbency to favor or hinder any political party or candidate.

“The gubernatorial election in Anambra State is scheduled for Saturday, November 8th, 2025,” Olumekun concluded.