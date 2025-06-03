FG, UNICEF Plan Digital Training for 20M Youths by 2030

The Federal Government has renewed its alliance with UNICEF in a bold push to equip 20 million Nigerian youths with digital skills by 2030, as part of a sweeping strategy to turn the country’s booming young population into a global tech-savvy workforce.

Vice President Kashim Shettima will now chair the board of Generation Unlimited Nigeria (GenU 9JA), a key public-private-youth initiative aimed at transitioning Nigerians aged 10–24 from “learning to earning” through digital empowerment.

Speaking Monday at the Presidential Villa, during a high-level meeting with UN officials, Shettima described the initiative as a “vista of opportunities,” warning that Nigeria’s population now over 230 million with a median age of 17 is a ticking time bomb if left unskilled.

“This is not about charity. We’re after sustainable, win-win partnerships. Digital empowerment is no longer optional it’s survival.” Shettima said.

He underscored Nigeria’s vision of positioning youth to plug into the global digital economy, noting that many young Nigerians already earn globally from their living rooms.

The renewed GenU partnership aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which prioritizes innovation, inclusive development, and youth-driven growth.

UN Resident Coordinator Mohammed Fall hailed the Tinubu-led government’s commitment, calling GenU “central to tackling youth unemployment, digital exclusion, and educational inequality.”

UNICEF Deputy Rep. Dr. Rownak Khan added that GenU 9JA has become one of UNICEF’s flagship global programmes with Nigeria standing out for measurable youth impact.

“Few countries globally have recorded the level of impact we’ve seen in Nigeria,” she noted.

Since launching in 2022, GenU 9JA has already reached over 10 million young people and created 1,500 job linkages, according to UNICEF Lagos Chief Celine Lafoucriere.

“To hit our 20 million target by 2030, tighter coordination and stronger policy alignment will be key,” she said.

With GenU 9JA ramping up, Nigeria is betting big on its youth and the digital revolution may be its best shot at turning demographic pressure into economic power.