FG to Support Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign

The Federal Government has confirmed its full support for a nationwide measles-rubella vaccination campaign set to begin in October 2025.

The decision was shared during a visit to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, by a delegation from the Centre for Well-Being and Integrated Nutrition Solutions (C-WINS).

The meeting took place in Abuja, where the minister assured the team of strong government backing in creating public awareness.

According to him, many Nigerians know about measles but do not understand the dangers of rubella, especially for pregnant women and their unborn babies.

He noted that babies exposed to the virus during pregnancy may suffer from lifelong conditions such as blindness, deafness, or heart problems.

Idris explained that the Ministry of Information will work with relevant agencies to make sure the public receives clear and reliable information about the disease and the importance of the vaccine.

He promised to help develop messages that will be shared across the country to encourage people to take part in the vaccination exercise.

The minister added that the campaign would not be a one-time event and urged the C-WINS team to also seek support from lawmakers at the National Assembly to make the initiative more effective.

During the meeting, the project lead of C-WINS, Dr. Nihinlola Mabogunje, gave a detailed overview of the upcoming campaign.

She said the rubella virus is dangerous, especially in the early stages of pregnancy.

When caught during the first trimester, it can lead to Congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS), which puts newborns at risk of serious health issues.

She also explained that the measles-rubella vaccine has been used for over five decades in other countries and has helped save millions of lives.

Mabogunje confirmed that the vaccine is safe and approved for use in Nigeria by the country’s health regulators.

She urged the ministry to help fight misinformation and build trust in the vaccine so that the campaign can reach its target of 95 percent coverage.