FG to shut down 3 international Airport

The Federal government has ordered the immediate closure of 3 international Airport as part of its precautionary measures to help contain the spread of the coronavirus disease across the country.

This information was contained in a statement which was signed by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu.

The DG of the NCAA stated that the closure of the airport will be effective from Saturday, March 21 and would be till further notice.

The 3 airports to be shut down include Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

Nuhu disclosed that Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja would still be opened for flight operations,

However, he pointed out that flight operations from the 13 high-risk countries, which had travel restrictions placed on them due to the Covid-19 pandemic, would not be allowed.