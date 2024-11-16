FG to Launch New Strategy to End Open Defecation by 2030

The Federal Government is set to unveil the Clean Nigeria Campaign Strategic Plan next Tuesday to eliminate open defecation by 2030.

Prof. Joseph Utsev, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, made the announcement during a briefing in Abuja, marking the lead-up to World Toilet Day on November 19, 2024.

Currently, only 135 local government areas in Nigeria have achieved Open-Defecation Free (ODF) status.

Utsev emphasized that the comprehensive plan will ensure access to clean sanitation facilities for all Nigerians by 2030, improving health outcomes, productivity, and safety.

To achieve this goal, the government will rely on strong political support and public awareness campaigns, particularly at the local level.

The 2024 World Toilet Day, themed “Toilets – A Place for Peace,” will be marked with the launch of the Clean Nigeria Campaign by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the State House in Abuja.

The event aims to inspire commitment to improving sanitation across the nation.

To date, over 11.5 million toilets have been built as part of ongoing efforts to achieve the ODF goal.