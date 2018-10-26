FG, States, LGAs share N698.7bn as Finance Minister calls for saving culture

The Federal Government, 36 States, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the 774 Local Government Areas on Thursday shared a total of N698.7billion that accrued in the month of September.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, stated this in Abuja while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). She said N569.28 billion which was received as gross statutory revenue, was lower than the N587.1 billion shared in August by N17.8 billion. “We have invested $76m in Nigeria,” she said.

The Minister who presided over the FAAC meeting, yesterday, empasised the need for the three tiers of government to save.

The minister tasked members of the committee on the need to maintain transparency and instill a saving culture for the rainy day. She said: “We have to save. We are not only saving for today but for tomorrow.”

A communique of the Technical Committee said “Crude oil export sales increased by 0.17 million barrels, resulting in increased revenue to the federation of $8.48 million. However the average unit price dropped from $77.10 to $75.69. There was shutdown of pipelines, which resulted in shut-in of production at various pipelines.

“Revenue from royalties increased significantly while Value Added Tax, VAT; Petroleum Profit Tax, PPT, and Companies Income Tax, CIT, decreased significantly.”

The breakdown showed that the gross revenue available from the VAT was N79.154 billion as against N114.542 billion distributed in the preceding month, resulting in a decrease of N35.388 billion.