FG spends N3.5m Monthly to Feed El-Zakzaky

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has disclosed that the Federal Government spends the sum of N3.5 million monthly to feed the detained leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Mohammed stated this on Wednesday while addressing State House Correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

El-Zakzaky was arrested in December 2015 after members of his religious group had a clash with men of the Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna State.

“Please the issue of where El-Zakzaky is should be kept off the record. It costs the Federal government about N3.5 million every month to feed him, this is a fact.

“We don’t want to inflame passion because it’s a very sensitive matter but that is the situation. The Islamic Movement of Nigeria is a different kind of group,” Mohammed said.