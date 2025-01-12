FG Opens Doors to AI Learning with Free Academy App

The Federal Government has introduced a free AI academy application designed for Nigerian youths.

The initiative, announced on Saturday, January 11, aims to provide free AI training, certifications, internship opportunities, and ambassador roles.

It is also geared toward preparing participants for careers in AI-driven industries.

The AI Academy, accessible via the Federal Ministry of Youth Development’s website, offers a platform for youths to enhance their skills and explore the growing field of artificial intelligence. Registration is free and open to all interested individuals.

This programme seeks to empower young Nigerians by equipping them with tools to thrive in the global tech space, aligning with broader efforts to boost digital innovation and workforce development in the country.

