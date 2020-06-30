FG Identifies 18 COVID-19 Hotspots, Lifts Interstate Travels Ban As Nigeria Logs 25,133 Virus Cases

The Nigerian government has identified 18 Local Government Areas in the country that account for 60% of its surging COVID-19 cases.

The government is consequently moving to put the identified 18 council areas under what it described as ‘’precision lockdown’’.

With the development, the government has also lifted the ban placed on interstate travels with effect from July 1, provided such journeys are made outside curfew hours.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, disclosed these at the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja on Monday.

Mustapha says the government has equally approved the safe resumption of domestic flights in the country.

These developments, according to him, are contained in the task force’s fifth interim report which was submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari earlier in the day.

“I am pleased to inform you that Mr President has carefully considered the 5th Interim Report of the PTF and has accordingly approved that, with the exception of some modifications to be expatiated upon later, the Phase Two of the eased lockdown be extended by another four weeks with effect from Tuesday, June 30, 2020 through midnight of Monday, 27 July, 2020.

“Specifically, however, the following measures shall either remain in place or come into effect:

“Maintaining the current phase of the national response, for another four weeks in line with modifications to be expatriated by the National Coordinator;

“Permission of movement across state borders only outside curfew hours with effect from 1st July, 2020; Enforcement of laws around non-pharmaceutical interventions by States, in particular, the use of face masks in public places;

“Safe re-opening of schools to allow students in graduating classes resume in-person in preparation for examinations; safe reopening of domestic aviation services as soon as practicable;

“Publication of revised guidelines around the three thematic areas of general movement, industry and labour; community activities; and provision of technical support for states to mobilise additional resources for the response”, Mustapha says.

These are coming as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late on Monday reported 566 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 25,133.

NCDC says with eight new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the fatality figure in the country has risen to 573 in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Of the 566 new confirmed cases, Lagos led the pack with 166 cases, followed by Oyo – 66, Delta – 53, Ebonyi – 43, Plateau – 34, Ondo – 32, Abuja – 26, Ogun – 25, Edo – 24, Imo – 15, Bayelsa – 13, Benue 12, Gombe – 11, Kano – 11, Kaduna – 11, Osun – eight, Nasarawa – seven, Borno – five, Katsina – two, and Anambra – two.

In the mean time, Mustapha says as super spreaders, the 18 councils must be locked down to contain the spread of the pandemic in the country, pointing out that the precision lockdown will be implemented by the government of the states where the local governments are.

According to Mustapha, Nigeria has not reached its peak and with 39 molecular labs, the number of infections will continue to rise, and accordingly asked all local authorities including religious and traditional leaders to ensure compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions.