FG Demands Probe into the Death of Nigerian Player in Uganda.

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the office of the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has called for a thorough investigation into the death of Abubakar Lawal, a Nigerian footballer who was reported dead on Monday by Ugandan club Vipers SC.

Initially, reports claimed that the former Wikki Tourists player had died in a ghastly motorcycle accident.

However, the Ugandan police later stated that Lawal had fallen from the third floor of a mall Shopping Arcade in Kampala on Monday morning.

The Ugandan police released the following statement:

“Preliminary reports indicate that Lawal arrived at the shopping mall in his vehicle, registration number UBQ 695G, to meet his friend, Omary Naima, a Tanzanian national residing in room 416 since February 20, 2025.

“According to Naima, she left Lawal in the room preparing tea and proceeded to a game center within the mall. Shortly after, at approximately 8:00 AM, Lawal reportedly fell from the balcony. He was rushed to Entebbe Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.”

In a statement signed by NiDCOM’s spokesperson, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, expressed deep concern about the situation, deeming Lawal’s death suspicious and unclear.

“This is pathetic and suspicious. We demand a thorough investigation and no cover-up at all. This is so sad!

“The Nigerian government will ensure and demand a thorough and transparent investigation.”

According to Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Nigerian High Commissioner to Uganda, Ambassador Shama Shanga, has also demanded a complete autopsy and a full investigation into Lawal’s death.

Additional reports uncovered by the Ugandan police revealed that Lawal had arrived at the shopping mall to visit his Tanzanian friend, who had been staying in one of the apartments.

Lawal’s death was announced a few hours after she left him in the room to go to a nearby game center. All efforts to save his life proved abortive, as he died on the way to the hospital.