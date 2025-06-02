FG Declares June 6, 9 as Sallah Holidays

The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 6, and Monday, June 9, 2025, as public holidays in celebration of Eid-ul-Adha.

Announcing the holidays in a statement on Monday, June 2, Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo congratulated Muslims across Nigeria and the Diaspora.

He urged the faithful to reflect on the values of sacrifice and unwavering faith embodied by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him).

Tunji-Ojo also encouraged Nigerians to seize the moment to pray for peace and prosperity across the nation.