FG assures on completion of FCE Jama’are

The federal government has assured that the newly established Federal College of Education Jama’are in Bauchi state would take off soon.

The Director, Tertiary Education of the Federal Ministry of Education, Joel Ojo, gave the assurance on Tuesday when he led a delegation from the ministry on an inspection visit to the proposed site of the school in Jama’are local government.

“The delegation has inspected facilities at the temporary campus and we are satisfied with what we have seen so far. I assure that work to provide structures in the school would commence shortly. The facilities on the ground are okay and the site is okay. Our duty is to inspect and report to our principal,” he stated.

Responding on behalf of the people of the local government, the chairman Jama’are Development Forum (JDF) and the Marafa of Jama’are emirate, Architect Sani Gidado, expressed appreciation to the federal government for siting the college in the area.

According to him, the new institution will impact positively on the area by employing people of the local government and the state.

Aside from the faculty of agriculture of the state university, the entire Jama’are emirate lacks a higher institution.