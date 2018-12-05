Few shocks at the start of the African Confederation Cup’s preliminary round

Have you been following the African Confederation Cup? Then, you would know that the preliminary rounds of the African Confederation Cup 2018 saw quite a few shocks in the very beginning stages of the game. And that has led to quite an exciting start. We break down the first leg of the competition for you.

The Kariobangi Sharks from Kenya won very convincingly at the first leg of African Confederation Cup preliminaries on Tuesday, defeating Arta Solar from Djibouti by a margin of 6-1 in Nairobi. This was what our Betway Insider talked about what can happen before too, and so for many Betway fans, it didn’t come as a surprise.

The other clubs to win by a large margin are Mtibwa Sugar from Tanzania, Bel Abbes from Algeria, Petro Atletico from Angola and Hassania Agadir from Morocco. All of them won by a margin of 4-0 on their home turf.

The first ten rounds of the preliminaries had only one win away as Stade Abidjan from Ivory Coast won with a lead of 2-1 over Nouakchott Kings in Mauritania.

The Kariobangi Sharks did not take any time dominating over Arta with Duke Abuya and Sidney Lokale helping the Nairobi based club a three-goal lead in just the first seventeen minutes.

Their fourth goal came from PartillahOmotto before Komenan Dar Konan hit a penalty shot minutes before halftime.

George Abege and Fidel Origa from Uganda scored in the last quarter of the match to give the Kariobangi team an advantage of five goals. This comes just ahead of their return match with Djibouti the next week.

JaffrayKibaya managed to get in a hat-trick, and Riphat Khamis led a last-minute goal as Mtibwa slammed Northern Dynamo from the island of Seychelles near Dar es Salaam.

Bel Abbes finished very strong after scoring thrice in the last fourteen minutes to absolutely smash LISCR, a team that came from Liberia with Mohamed Seguer getting a brace.

Brazilian player Tony made quite an impact for Petro, although it came in a bit late to clinch a compelling victory against Orapa United from Botswana in Luanda with help from Job and Va who also scored in the match.

AS GNN from Niger in the coastal city of Agadir that is in southern Morocco had no idea what hit them as Jalal Daoudi and Ayoub Mallouki from Hassania created havoc against them, with each player scoring twice.

The Ivorians got off to a solid start, all thanks to MoryGbana from Stade Abidjan who scored a goal in just the third minute in the game against Nouakchott Kings in Mauritania.

KouameTanoh and Ahmed Sambleveled in the early part of the second half, managing to get a winner in the 75th minute.

The next twelve first legs are scheduled to be held on Wednesday, and the return matches are scheduled to take place for two days, on Tuesday and Wednesday with the teams that secure the highest wins overall to make the last thirty-two positions at the end of the league.