Female Guber Aspirant Tackles Unemployment as She Empowers Youths in Oyo

Oyo State’s only female governorship candidate for the 2019 election, Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu’s has commenced a training programme for youths across the state through her BASA foundation.

She explained that the programme was necessitated as a result of the level of unemployment in the country which is estimated at 22%, while the youth unemployment is significantly higher at 38%.

In addition to the detrimental effects of the current economy, unemployment and poverty which are the primary causes of many vices including prostitution, child abuse, addiction and substance abuse by teenagers and young adults in Nigeria, she posited that self-empowerment is the way out.

She noted that one method of achieving an optimized quality of life is through knowledge transfer in various vocational skill training programmes, hence the BASA Foundation Empowerment Training Initiative.

“Skills and knowledge are the driving forces of economic growth and social development. Despite the current high level of unemployment, harnessing Nigeria’s young demography through appropriate skill development efforts would provide an opportunity to achieve inclusion and productivity within the country.

“Rather than giving people fish every time they are hungry, we can do something better by teaching them to be fishermen”, she said.

Materials for the training according to her, came from well-meaning Nigerians who donated in support of the initiative.

She pointed out that the initial modular programmes are designed for Oyo State residents between the ages of 18 and 50 years, as participants will need to meet the minimum requirements for the respective programmes.

The organizers have also pointed out that selection is based on an expression of genuine interest, participant’s willingness to push himself or herself beyond comfort zone, and ability to show aptitude to develop oneself.