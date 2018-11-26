Female Bomber Neutralised in Adamawa

The Nigerian army in a statement said that it has “neutralised” a female suicide bomber believed to be a fighter of terror group Boko Haram in Gulak area of Adamawa state, northeast Nigeria.

According to the army, troops of 143 Battalion deployed at a check point in Gulak Adamawa State, neutralised a girl with Person-Borne Improvised Explosive Device who tried to Infiltrate DAR Village to detonate her explosive vest.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 26 November 2018.

There has been a resurgence of insurgency in Nigeria’s northeast region lately, with scores of soldiers killed by a faction of Boko Haram in Metele, Borno state, last week.

President Muhammadu Buhari has held an emergency meeting with the service chiefs, comprising heads of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force, as well as the Nigeria Police Force, with a view to taming the resurging insurgents.