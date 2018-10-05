Female Aspirant To ‘Unseat’ Lagos House Of Assembly Deputy Speaker

Female aspirant for the Lagos state House of Assembly under the All Progressive Congress (APC), Deborah Rufai has said that there is a need for a new change to represent Lagos Island Constituency 1 at the House of Assembly.

Rufai who intends to unseat the current deputy speaker of the House, Hon Wasiu Sanni representing Lagos Island Constituency 1 described him as an unacceptable option as he was alleged to have lost touch with his constituency.

The female aspirant who is also a pastor and business woman says she is in the race to win and to serve the people of Lagos Island, adding that in setting strategic objectives and actions for the advancement of women and the achievement of gender equality, the number of men in the state 8th Assembly as injustice to the women.

She told The News Chronicle that no woman has the effrontery to come out before now in the constituency, because in the 8th Assembly, there are 40 members; 36 men, 4 women, a situation she tagged as injustice to the women.

“I am not a feminist. What we need in Lagos Island Constituency 1 is a new broom. It will sweep the floor well, clean. Let us have a feminine touch in the 9th Assembly”, she said.

She further emphasized that her priorities would include quarterly meetings with the constituents if elected.