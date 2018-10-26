Fela’s Daughter Speaks About His Love For Cakes

One of the daughters of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Omoshalewa Anikulapo-Kuti has revealed that the late Afrobeat creator and legend loved to bake cakes while he was alive.

The young lady who is a UK-based Disc Jockey popularly known as DJ Shaarks, made the revelation in a recent interview with newsmen.

DJ Shaarks further disclosed how Fela had taught her how to bake soft and sweet cakes when she made him a strong cake at her first try.

She said, “Fela actually taught me how to bake cakes because he loves cakes and I love cakes as well. So, I told him I wanted to bake him a cake and when I finished baking and gave it to him, it was solid rock, so hard that he said, don’t worry, don’t take it back but when the government come to disturb me, I will use it as a weapon on them.

“Fela then decided to teach me how to bake soft cakes. So, that is one thing many don’t know about him and I can never forget that part of my father.”

DJ Shaarks, who runs her music outfit in the United Kingdom, is the fifth child of Fela, whom he had with Adefunmilayo Anikulapo-Kuti.