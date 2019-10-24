Federal Executive Council takes final decision on N30,000 new minimum wage

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has taken a final decision on payment of the new national minimum wage to Nigerian workers.

The FEC presided over by Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday directed the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, to effect payment of the new minimum wage on or before 31st December, 2019.

The Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige, disclosed this at the end of the FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Also speaking, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said FEC approved N1.7 billion for procurement and installation of communication equipment for airport towers in Zaria and Katsina.

The equipment, he said, “is to ensure safety and efficiency at the airports.”

He said the completion period for the contract is eight months.

The minister said it will be private-sector driven.

The Minister of Communication said FEC approved a change of the name of the ministry to be changed to the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy.