Ethnic and Religious Politics Are Hindering Development Efforts -FCT Minister Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed frustration over how the government’s development plans are often politicized along ethnic and religious lines.

Speaking during a monthly media briefing on Wednesday, Wike mentioned the situation in the Kpaduma community in Asokoro, where road construction was blocked even after the affected residents were compensated.

He emphasized that any structures standing in the way of road projects will be removed to ensure full implementation of the Abuja Master Plan.

On the issue of primary school teachers on strike, Wike confirmed that a committee had submitted practical recommendations to resolve the problem of unpaid minimum wages.

He added that the government had previously released funds to ease the situation and promised that more action would follow.