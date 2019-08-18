FBI alleged arrest of Nigerian billionaire sparks online outrage

Young promising Nigerian billionaire Obinwanne Okeke has allegedly been arrested by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for conspiracy to commit fraud amount to 12 million US dollars according to local media reports.
The Forbes under 30 millionaire and founder of Invictus Group is being charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud according to Guardian.
Nigerian President’s head of digital communications Tolu Ogunlessi confirmed the reports through his post on twitter.
Some Nigerians have called out the alleged fraudulent act of the entrepreneur, while others think the Nigerian security agencies to learn from the FBI. But for now, the ball of the future of the business man is in the FBI’s court.
Okeke has investment in real estate development, energy and construction. His company, Invictus Group, operates in three African countries, which include Nigeria, South Africa, and Zambia. In May 2017, The African Brand Congress awarded the Invictus Group of Companies Ltd the Africa’s Most Innovative Investment Company of the Year 2017 Award. And in October 2017, he was nominated for Africa’s most prestigious award for businessmen, The AABLA Awards, in the category of Young African Business Leader (West Africa). Okeke is a regular contributor to the Forbes Africa Magazine where he shares his thoughts on entrepreneurship and investment in Africa.
Source: Guardian