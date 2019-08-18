FBI alleged arrest of Nigerian billionaire sparks online outrage

Young promising Nigerian billionaire Obinwanne Okeke has allegedly been arrested by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for conspiracy to commit fraud amount to 12 million US dollars according to local media reports.

The Forbes under 30 millionaire and founder of Invictus Group is being charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud according to Guardian.

Nigerian President’s head of digital communications Tolu Ogunlessi confirmed the reports through his post on twitter.