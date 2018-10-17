Fayose spends the night in EFCC custody

Former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose spent his first day out of office on Tuesday in the detention cell of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

After the dramatic scenes he created, Tuesday, on his arrival at the agency’s office, he was taken into custody.

He will be interrogated on his receiving from the Office of the former National Security Adviser (ONSA) the sum of N1.3 billion and $5.377 million.

The EFCC upholds that the money totaling N4.6 billion was part of the funds stolen from defence vote. Fayose denied all the allegations against him and asked the agency to take him to court.

“He made a statement where he denied all the allegations and asked the commission to take him to court. So far, he has not responded to how he came about N1.3 billion and $5.377 million from ONSA. He has more issues to clarify; we are going to detain him,” an EFCC source told reporters.