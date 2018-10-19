Fayose admits collecting N1.299bn, demands extra mattress in EFCC Custody

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has told the Economic and
Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) detectives that N1.299 billion was
ferried to him in a chartered jet. He revealed this while trying to
explain all he knows about the N4.685 billion slush fund allegedly
withdrawn from the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA).
Fayose spoke on Thursday after 72 hours in detention. He admitted
knowing a former Minister of State (Defence) Mr. Musiliu Obanikoro, whom
he said sent the said sum to him.
He also said he has links with Abiodun Agbele, who allegedly bought six
choice properties for him in Lagos and Abuja.
However, the former governor added dramatic twist to his
cross-examination when he wrote the EFCC to demand an additional
mattress in his cell.
He said sleeping on two mattresses will be more comfortable for him. The
EFCC was said to be looking into his request as at the time of filing
this report.
The ex-governor, who had vowed not to speak, seemed to have a re-think
thus changing his earlier position on the case.
Agbele and Obanikoro are central to the disbursement and receipt of
N1.299 billion and $5.377 million to him.