Fayose admits collecting N1.299bn, demands extra mattress in EFCC Custody

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has told the Economic and

Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) detectives that N1.299 billion was

ferried to him in a chartered jet. He revealed this while trying to

explain all he knows about the N4.685 billion slush fund allegedly

withdrawn from the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Fayose spoke on Thursday after 72 hours in detention. He admitted

knowing a former Minister of State (Defence) Mr. Musiliu Obanikoro, whom

he said sent the said sum to him.

He also said he has links with Abiodun Agbele, who allegedly bought six

choice properties for him in Lagos and Abuja.

However, the former governor added dramatic twist to his

cross-examination when he wrote the EFCC to demand an additional

mattress in his cell.

He said sleeping on two mattresses will be more comfortable for him. The

EFCC was said to be looking into his request as at the time of filing

this report.

The ex-governor, who had vowed not to speak, seemed to have a re-think

thus changing his earlier position on the case.

Agbele and Obanikoro are central to the disbursement and receipt of

N1.299 billion and $5.377 million to him.