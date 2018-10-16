Fayemi Promises to Probe Fayose at Swearing in

The newly sworn in governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi has promised to probe the administration of immediate past governor Ayodele Fayose who reported himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) today.

Fayemi was being sworn-in in Ado Ekiti at the very hour that Fayose stormed the EFCC’s former head office in Abuja to report himself, in company of the governor of Rivers State, Nyesome Wike, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mike Ozekhome SAN and other supporters.

Fayemi, a former governor of Ekiti state between 2010 and 2014 was also the former Minister of Mines and Steel development before he succeeded Fayose’s administration having defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Prof Kolapo Eleka at the governorship polls.

Fayemi in his remarks at his swearing informed that his administration would focus on four major pillars which include agriculture and rural development; social development; infrastructure and industrial development; entrenching the economy.

He has however promised to make public within his first 100 days in office the state of finance of Ekiti state, with a promise to look thoroughly at the welfare of the workers in the state as well as a media friendly administration.

“Today, we reclaim our land from those that have held us hostage. We will thoroughly reveal and distribute documents of what happened in our state during the past administration.

“This state was during the past administration owing salaries of about eight months.

“We may not belong to the same political party, but never again should we allow politics in Ekiti State to be left in the hands of people who don’t understand governance. Never again should we give up our status as honourable men for stomach infrastructure.

“I will not rest until the burning issue of workers salaries is promptly addressed”, he said.

Fayemi, 53 years of age is a native of Isan Ekiti in Oye Local Government of Ekiti state.

Among some of the dignitaries who graced the swearing in ceremony of the new governor are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapher, Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-rufai, Governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, the Ooni of Ife, Ogunwusi Ojaja II, leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) like Bisi Akande, John Oyegun and a host of others.