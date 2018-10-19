Fayemi Challenged to Publicly Declare His Assets

The newly sworn in executive Governor of Ekiti State and former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi upon his assumption of office, has been challenged to declare his assets and those of his deputy publicly as he did during his first term in office.

Dr. Fayemi who had swung into action by announcing a free education programme in the state has been asked to act like the biblical Caesar’s wife, by coming with to equity with clean hands by declaring his assets publicly.

Fayemi who had been the Governor of the state for a single term between 2010 and 2014 was later appointed as a minister in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), and anti-corruption group with focus on promotion of good governance pointed out that asking Fayemi to publicly declare his asset is nothing novel as he actually declared his assets in his first term as the state Governor.

However, aside from his pedigree that such declaration tends to preserve, it would serve as a baseline to hold other office holders by and this could be better appreciated if we considered his antecedents as a prominent Rights Crusader and Civil Society advocate.

CACOL through its Executive Chairman, Debo Adeniran averred that its position remains that the course of leadership deficit that has afflicted the nation for so long and our resolve to roll it back, would be better served if he could start on this promising note of accountability.

With an annual budget of $300 million with a two-third recurrent expenditure gulping the entire amount while a paltry one third of the capital is meant for capital spending, the group said that Ekiti state still ranked as one of the few economic basket case of the nation.

Furthermore, the federal allocation to Ekiti State in a year, is mere $110 million while its Internally generated revenue (IGR) in 2017, was a paltry $13.4 million thus, leaving the state with an urgent need of over $200 million, just to stay afloat.

CACOL explained that looking at the statistical breakdown of the state, it is very clear that unlike the Free Education programme of the Obafemi Awolowo era, the population explosion now would very soon show to the governor that the number of school children in Ekiti state alone today would be almost same figure of entire school children in the defunct Western state, if not more.

“While embarking on such populist and laudable programmes may not be outrightly suspect, it is clearly inevitable that Governor Kayode Fayemi, would do well to appreciate the need to diversify the economic base of a parlous economy like that of Ekiti kete and covet the wisdom of biblical Solomon to make the state become viable and its economy a sustainable one”, the CACOL said.