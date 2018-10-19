Father reports fraudulent son to EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal office

has investigated a case of conspiracy and theft reported to the

Commission by an outstanding father.

The father (name withheld) in April 2017 became a whistle blower after

his son (then a secondary school student) intimated him that he had

bought a house and a shop valued over N2 million.

The information of the purchase stunned the father beyond his

imagination hence, he decided to make a formal complain to the

Commission having perceived signs of fraud from his son’s explanation of

how he got the money.

His son, Adamu, said he got the money through his phone line which after

purchase he began receiving alerts running into millions of Naira.

Investigations into the matter began immediately and all parties

involved were invited accordingly and their statements were taken as the

principal accused person mentioned two other accomplices in the crime.

In the course of investigations, it was discovered that Adamu withdrew

monies in bits from a First Bank account number 3033389599 owned by one

Porong Daniel Nash (a farmer in plateau State); and credited same to

different accounts.