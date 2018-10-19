Father reports fraudulent son to EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal office
has investigated a case of conspiracy and theft reported to the
Commission by an outstanding father.
The father (name withheld) in April 2017 became a whistle blower after
his son (then a secondary school student) intimated him that he had
bought a house and a shop valued over N2 million.
The information of the purchase stunned the father beyond his
imagination hence, he decided to make a formal complain to the
Commission having perceived signs of fraud from his son’s explanation of
how he got the money.
His son, Adamu, said he got the money through his phone line which after
purchase he began receiving alerts running into millions of Naira.
Investigations into the matter began immediately and all parties
involved were invited accordingly and their statements were taken as the
principal accused person mentioned two other accomplices in the crime.
In the course of investigations, it was discovered that Adamu withdrew
monies in bits from a First Bank account number 3033389599 owned by one
Porong Daniel Nash (a farmer in plateau State); and credited same to
different accounts.