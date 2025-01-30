Father Kills Daughter Over TikTok Videos in Pakistan

A man in Pakistan has been arrested for killing his teenage daughter after she posted videos on TikTok that he found inappropriate.

The incident happened in Quetta, where the family had recently moved back from the United States.

According to the police, the father, who is in his 50s, confessed to shooting his daughter earlier this week.

He had warned her to dress more conservatively and stop sharing videos, but she refused.

Authorities are treating the case as an “honour killing,” a crime where family members harm relatives to defend what they see as their family’s reputation.

Reports from human rights groups estimate that around 1,000 women in Pakistan lose their lives each year in such cases, often at the hands of close family members.

Although Pakistan passed a law in 2016 to limit legal loopholes that allow killers to avoid punishment, honour killings continue to occur. Rights organizations argue that stronger enforcement is needed to prevent such tragedies.