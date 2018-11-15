Father Castrates Preacher for Raping 9-year-old Daughter

A father has partially castrated a preacher he believed had raped his nine-year-old daughter.

Preacher Mase Malgas, 66, died after being attacked by the girl’s father, the East London courtroom was told.

The defendant, his ex-wife and a friend of the couple tracked down Mr Malgas, who was based at St Philips Church in Gompo, and burst into his home to revenge, according to reports.

The man, who was arraigned on Wednesday, then castrated the preacher he believed had raped his daughter.

The court is waiting on DNA evidence which will prove pivotal in the case. If the preacher is found to be guilty, the defence case will be strengthened.

The girl’s father was yesterday denied bail from the court while the trial will resume at a later date.