Fashion Designer Mai Atafo’s Office Gutted by Fire in Lagos

One of Nigeria’s prolific fashion designers, Mai Atafo, lost his production in a fire incident at the weekend.

He posted pictures and video clips of the burnt down work space on his instagram page, adding that he lost 7 machines, 5 industrial irons and a lot of clothes, but there were no injuries or lives lost.

It was discovered that a faulty electric point (socket) of the air conditioner started the fire.

He stated that he was grateful to the Lagos State Government Fire Service for their remarkable response and a job well done.

He also revealed that the incident may cost him some delay, but he is hopeful that he will get through it and move on.